Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a prominent student organization, marked the 77th Independence Day with a spirited Tiranga Rally on August 14.

The rally, a vibrant display of patriotism, saw students from various schools in Nongpoh town unite in carrying a remarkable 100-meter Indian flag.

Commencing at Ri Bhoi College, the rally culminated at the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Ri-Bhoi District. Accompanied by their teachers, the enthusiastic students actively participated, creating an inspiring sight.

In a statement to the media, Nibiang Sumer, the organising secretary of ABVP East Khasi Hills, highlighted the ABVP’s initiatives, including the Tiranga Rally and Har Ghar Tiranga, initiated in 2021 to honour freedom fighters.

"Today's gathering in Nongpoh is just the beginning, as we have plans to replicate similar events in Tura and Shillong in the upcoming days," Sumer said.

The occasion also provided for participants to demonstrate their everlasting patriotism and heartfelt reverence for the nation.



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