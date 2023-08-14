The Meghalaya government has approved the creation and approval of 14 new positions for the recently launched Child Helpline Service under the Department of Social Welfare, said state minister Paul Lyngdoh on August 14.

These 14 newly sanctioned posts include - IT Supervision, Toll Operation, Multipurpose Assistance, and Security Guard duties. This strategic augmentation is expected to significantly bolster the effectiveness and reach of the Child Helpline Service.

''The government has successfully activated the dedicated helpline number '1098' for child assistance. For women's protection specifically, the government has also introduced the helpline number '181','' Lyngdoh said.

Lyngdoh underscored that the government has incorporated cutting-edge technology, including advanced gadgets and call tracking systems, to ensure prompt and efficient responses to calls.

Highlighting the commitment to providing seamless support, Lyngdoh mentioned the unveiling of a dedicated website for Child and Women protection.

''This website aims to optimize the functionality of the Child and Women Helpline Service, ensuring its accessibility and effectiveness for those seeking assistance,'' he added.

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