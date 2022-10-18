The five days Academic Exposure Training and Visit International Youth Exchange Programme 2022 is being organized at North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong by Tripura Adventure Social Expedition Organization in Collaboration is with Meghalaya State Nehru Yuva Kendra under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, and North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong and BangabandhuSheikhMajibur Rahman Agricultural University, Gazipur Bangladesh.

As a part of the program, youths from both India and Bangladesh participated in the event. The opening ceremony of the event was held in the conference hall of NEHU on Tuesday.

Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Metbah Lyngdoh inaugurated the programme.

The objective of this programme is to create an International perspective in the youth and to involve them in promoting peace and understanding.

Addressing the gathering, Chief guest Metbah Lyngdoh said such kind of exchange program is the need of the hour. This kind of exchange program will help an individual to grow. He also said it is understood that lots of youths from Bangladesh, the neighboring country are part of this exchange program.

Such programs encourage youths to grow independently and through such programs help to build lifelong connections. He also spoke about International learning and International exposure for the youths.