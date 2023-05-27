Doctor Andreas Dkhar (MD) and the Addl. Director of health service(s) at Civil Hospital Shillong, passed away on May 27 morning, at the age of 57 in Supercare Hospital, Shillong.

A doctor of more than 30 of years experience, he was known for his deep kindness and generosity.

Dr Andreas was also known for his exceptional medical expertise and compassionate patient care.

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He has dedicated his life to his profession and has treated a wide range of medical conditions while providing personalized healthcare services to his patients in his residence at Pohkseh, Shillong.

He takes the time to listen to his patients' concerns and works closely with them to develop a treatment plan that meets their individual needs.