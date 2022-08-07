Contractual Teachers under the umbrella of the Meghalaya Government Lower Primary School Contractual Teachers’ Association (MGLPSCTA) on August 5, registering a unique protest, submitted their personal documents to the state government on Sunday (August 7).

Notably, hundreds of contractual teachers in Meghalaya on August 1 staged a protest in front of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s official residence in Shillong seeking reinstatement of their jobs despite the fact they failed the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) exams.

The MGLPSCTA held a meeting with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on August 4 during which the CM did not give any assurance. It remains unclear whether they would reinstate the contractual teachers whose services were terminated in the first half of 2021.

As an act of protest, the MGLPSCTA president Birbar Riangtem on Friday handed all his officials documents - Aadhaar, PAN and EPIC cards, driving license, diploma in elementary education certificate, college, and matriculation mark sheet – to a District Magistrate outside the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) office, Shillong.