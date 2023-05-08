Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 8 informed that the last group of students stranded in Manipur has reached the state.

He further informed that a direct flight was arranged from Imphal to Shillong in Meghalaya on May 8 in a bid to bring the stranded students.

''In the last three days almost 300 or more students have been brought from the state of Manipur and the state government has paid for all the travelling expenses,'' he said while speaking to reporters over the matter.

He said that initially there were many technical problems following the non-availability of any Charter flights, however, the state government resolved all these issues.

''On May 8 almost all the students have been brought back safely except one or two students due to technical reasons but 99 per cent of the students from the state have reached home safely,'' Sangma added.

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