The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) is set to announce the results of the HSSLC (class 12) Examinations, 2023 (Science, Commerce & Vocational) Streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on May 9, during office hours.

The State Education Board informed that the whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBoSE official website www.mbose.in.

The notice further informed that the results booklet can be downloaded from the MBoSE official website www.mbose.in and that they may be accessed from www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha.

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How Students Can Download the MOOSE 12th Result:

Step 1: On the homepage. click on fermi ink

Step 2: Click the www.mbose.in result link

Step 3: Email required to begin credentials

Step 4: The result mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a screenshot and keep it for future reference