The Meghalaya police have arrested one related to an altercation that resulted in a stabbing of a youth in Ichakuri village in Meghalaya on July 14.

As per reports, one murder case has been registered from Ichakuri village under Monabari OP wherein one person namely Akirul Islam (32) has been stabbed by his younger brother Ajadul Islam (28).

The altercation took place at their residence, following which the victim was stabbed right outside the house.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Man dies after being carried away by gushing stream in Ri Bhoi district

Meanwhile, the younger brother (accused) took the elder brother to Mankachar CHC, Assam who was declared brought dead.

Monabari area of South West Garo Hills district, bordering Mankachar in Assam.

The accused person has been arrested and other necessary legal formalities are being completed.

Earlier, following heavy rain on the evening of June 12, a 40-year-old man drowned after getting carried by a strong current of a stream in Nongpoh, Ri Bhoi District.

As per information, the unfortunate incident happened at around 9:30 or 10:00 pm at a time when heavy rainfall lashes Nongpoh for three consecutive hours. It was also informed that the man was taking refuge in one shop near that stream but unfortunately, the man slipped and fell into it and then got carried away by the gushing current.