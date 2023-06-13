Following heavy rain on the evening of June 12, a 40-year-old man drowned after getting carried by a strong current of a stream in Nongpoh, Ri Bhoi District.

As per information, the unfortunate incident happened at around 9:30 or 10:00 pm at a time when heavy rainfall lashes Nongpoh for three consecutive hours. It was also informed that the man was taking refuge in one shop near that stream but unfortunately, the man slipped and fell into it and then got carried away by the gushing current.

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After almost two hours of searching by the family members and the community members, at around 12:00 or 12:15 AM on Tuesday the body was later found in a bush 100-150 yards away from where he slipped.

The body was later transferred to Nongpoh Civil Hospital for post-mortem.