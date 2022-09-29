Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on September 29 informed that the state is among top performing states in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Sangma said this while addressing a gathering at a function to inaugurate several developmental projects for 18- West Shillong Constituency, at the premises of Hindu Mission, Lower Mawprem.



“With the people of 18-West Shillong Constituency to inaugurate various amenities under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF). Today we inaugurated the High Tech CCTVs, LED Street Lights and Mortuary Van dedicated for the Constituency,” Sangma tweeted.

With the people of 18-West Shillong Constituency to inaugurate various amenities under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF).



Today we inaugurated the High Tech CCTVs, LED Street Lights and Mortuary Van dedicated for the Constituency pic.twitter.com/eSFk9aWPJA — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) September 29, 2022

"All of you will be happy to know that on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti the Hon'ble President of India will confer the award for one of the best performing states in the implementation of JJM, to our State," the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister also informed that the state has been conferred with several awards recently for its performance in different areas ranging from healthcare to tourism.

"We are working with a vision to make Meghalaya one of the top 10 States in the next 10 years and with the right initiatives and policy interventions the State has made rapid strides in many of the developmental indices," he added.

During the function the Chief Minister along with the local MLA, Mohendro Rapsang, and other dignitaries inaugurated the mortuary van of the Hindu Mission as well as the LED Street Lights and CCTV installations in the area.

The projects are funded under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund. During his visit the Chief Minister also interacted with the children of the orphanage run by the Meghalaya Hindu Mission.