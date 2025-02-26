The Meghalaya Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, granted approval to the Meghalaya Outstanding Sportspersons Direct Appointment Policy 2025.

The policy will allow medal winning athletes representing Meghalaya to receive government jobs.

Chief Minister Sangma also informed that the government jobs will be provided for medal winning athletes in the following events:

- Olympics

- Paralympics/Special Olympics

- Asian Games or Asian Paralympics

- Commonwealth or Commonwealth Paragames

- South Asian Games and National Games.

Earlier during the day, CM Sangma also felicitated the medal winners who brought pride to the state at the 37th National Games 2025 held in Uttarakhand.

The event was a proud moment for the athletes - Gold medalist Vikash Rana; silver medalists Elizabeth Vincent and Indra Sharma, and bronze medalists Pynshngaiñ Kurbah, Kiran Devi and B. Anandhi, as the chief minister congratulated the medalists for their exceptional achievemens in the national event.

Lauding their commitment to excellence, Chief Minister Sangma also appreciated coach Ian Vincent for his exceptional guidance in leading the team to victory, highlighting the significant role of coaches in shaping the future of athletes.