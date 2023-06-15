A fresh landslide occurred on June 15, morning at Sonapur tunnel, East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, blocking vehicular movement on National Highway-6.

Upon receiving information about the landslide, authorities reached the spot and got down to remove the debris. The road is currently blocked and efforts are being made to clear the same.

Lumshnong police along with the Umkiang Police have advised caution to the drivers while driving on National Highway – 6.

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Meanwhile, torrential rains have hit the Northeastern region with multiple reports of landslides reported across the seven states.

The weather bureau has alerted the states of weeklong rainy weather as monsoon hits the region.