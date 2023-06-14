The World Bank has come forward to support the initiative of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in maintaining cleanliness and the importance of waste management.

This development was informed by KHADC Chief Executive Member Titosstarwell Chyne. The CEM said this is the first step towards implementing the initiative.

On accentuation of waste management, CEM said he will before long require a gathering with all town chiefs so the Chamber alongside the Town chiefs will comprise Town Strong Waste Administration Panels in their particular towns.

According to CEM Chyne, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (Solid Waste Management) Act, 2020 was drafted with the intention of collaborating closely with the various localities and villages to ensure cleanliness.

The KHADC's executive committee had previously established a Solid Waste Management Cell (SWMC).

In order to ensure that solid waste management is effectively implemented across the council's entire jurisdiction, the SWMC will facilitate, carry out, and oversee the implementation of the Act and Rules.

In addition, it will encourage the formation of self-help groups to provide training on solid waste management and involve communities in waste management at the community level to control and maintain hygienic conditions. It will also ensure provisions for the establishment of centers for the collection, segregation, and storage of segregated wastes.

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