The Garo Students' Union (GSU) on April 11 has forewarned that any attempt to intrude upon the Meghalaya Job Reservation Strategy of 1972 will be treated 'exceptionally in a serious manner' by the people of Garo Hills.

"The proceeded with conversation of the list framework and its current disturbance regarding this situation ought not be a legislative issues of trickery to interrupt the Meghalaya Occupation Reservation Strategy, 1972. Tengsak Gabil Momin, president of the Garo Students' Union (GSU) – CEC, stated in a press release on Tuesday that the people of Garo Hills will take any intrusion into the JRP very seriously.

He stated that the issue concerns the implementation of the roster system that was adopted by the government of Meghalaya. as ordered by the court in April 2022. Although it is appropriate to discuss the roster system's "retrospective" and "prospective" nature of implementation, it should not be used as a platform to undermine the wisdom of Meghalaya's founding fathers by weakening the Meghalaya Reservation Policy, 1972. He stated, "GSU is pleased with the Roster System's implementation."

In addition, he stated that the fact that the Garos and other indigenous tribes and peoples of Garo Hills do not receive a high-quality education as a result of a lack of high-quality educational institutions is not only a well-known fact but also a glaring reality. This is due to the fact that both the Engineering College and the Medical College have not yet been operational and are still in the construction stages, as are other model schools and colleges.

Meghalaya Reservation Policy, 1972 is a necessity that must be sanguinely preserved for the equal benefits of the educationally disadvantaged communities of the state,” he emphasized. This has a significant impact on the candidates of this region's ability to successfully compete with the other brethren of the state.

He praised the Meghalaya government for realizing that the recruitment system had harmed the Garos and other tribes and praised the Meghalaya High Court's decision regarding the roster system, but he pointed out that clause No. 1.2 of the booking strategy, 1972 that states: " the lack will be conveyed forward to the following enrollment year and made great in the enlistment of that year given that the booking by virtue of the lack will not be conveyed forward for over one year. These reservations will be considered to have expired after the second year. The GSU Boss said it is a direct result of the shortfall of the list framework that these statements have been stomped all over many years.

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