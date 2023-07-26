Condemning the violence outside Meghalaya Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem, on July 27 said that anyone involved in creating such kind of incident shouldn't be spared.

''Anyone person who is involved in creating such kind of incident shouldn't be spared,'' he said while speaking to reporters.

He further questioned security lapse by the police and said that one cannot deny there are failures from the district administration and police.

“However, the government is alert and vigilant now and we will give full support to the government in maintaining peace and harmony within the state”, he added.

He also that Meghalaya is a peaceful state and that such incidents should not happen in the future.

It may be mentioned, trouble mongers have caused chaos that disrupted the meeting of the Chief Minister with the Garo NGOs on July 24.

The DGP, Dr. LR Bishnoi said that the mob attack was a preplanned conspiracy to attack CM Conrad Sangma and cause physical damage. In this attack, 21 vehicles were damaged out of which four were burnt and 17 vehicles were damaged due to the pelting of stones.

A total of 18 persons were left injured out of which 10 were from Meghalaya Police of which eight are male and two of them are female. Additionally, one home guard and seven CRPF personnel were also injured.

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