The Meghalaya government, during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, approved the extension of lease period for government land.

The move aims to facilitate development projects aimed at boosting economic and infrastructure growth.

The lease period has been extended from the existing 30 years to 60 years.

Moreover, there will be a further renewal of an additional 30 years for projects under different investment modes as notified by the government through different policies.

Earlier last week, the Cabinet approved a range of new rules aimed at addressing key issues across various sectors.

While the operations of Shillong Medical College are still pending, the Cabinet has approved the Meghalaya Health Services (Academic) Rules, 2024.

Moreover, the Cabinet also gave approval to the Meghalaya Dental Health Service Rules, aiming to expedite pending activities like promotions, recruitment and service conditions of dental professionals employed by the state government.