As the situation in Manipur remains volatile between the two communities - Kuki and Meitei, Archbishop of Shillong Archdiocese Rev Victor Lyngdoh called for prayers for peace in Manipur on May 7.

Archbishop Victor believes that prayer is a powerful way forward at the moment to bring people together in such hard times, it also promotes unity while appealing for God’s Divine intervention and guidance.

Also Read: DGP calls for emergency peace meeting between Kuki and Meitei leaders in Meghalaya

On the otherhand, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya, Dr LR Bishnoi, has called for an emergency peace meeting between the leaders of the Kuki and Meitei communities. The meeting was held at Nagaland House, Shillong, to ensure peace prevails in the state following the clash between the two communities in Manipur.

The ethnic violence between the Meitei community and the tribals, particularly the Kukis, had ravaged Manipur and reached all the way to Shillong. Sixteen persons from both communities were arrested for fomenting trouble on Thursday afternoon near Mizo Modern School, Shillong.

However, DGP Bishnoi clarified that it was just a "preventive arrest," and the 16 were later released after executing bonds to ensure peace. The 16 were never forwarded to jail as it was just a minor scuffle, said the DGP.

