A bail application for Meghalaya senior police officer GK Iangrai was filed at the Supreme Court of India on January 9, 2023.

It may be mentioned, Iangrai on November 2 2022 was arrested after the alleged diversion of funds in the construction of the National Emergency Response System (NERS) building at Sadar police station in Shillong.

Subsequently, the state government has frozen the bank accounts of a senior police officer after his arrest.

Yobin the advocate of Iangrai said that the Supreme Court was pleased to issue a notice and fix a returnable date. “..Earlier, the application was rejected twice by the Special Judge and also by the High Court of Meghalaya, this has compelled us to file a bail application before the Supreme Court”, informed Yobin.

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Iangrai was in police custody since November 5 and judicial custody since November 12. A bail application has been filed by his sister in the High Court of Meghalaya but was rejected.

Notably, a total of 29 vehicles were in the personal custody of AIG A, GK Iangrai MPS before April 2022 without any orders from the competent authority.

Amongst these, (1) one new Scorpio, (1) one New Bolero, (2) Two New Swift Desire and (2) Two new Bajaj Motor Cycles have not been allotted registration numbers due to non-supply of documents by AIG A. And, also for the fact that most of them do not have the latest mandatory BS VI standards and as such they do not comply to the directions and Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highway…which is a clear-cut violation of norms.

It needs to be mentioned here that the report of the fact-finding team of the police headed by Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) MK Singh said that a total of 29 vehicles were in the personal custody of AIG A, GK Iangrai MPS before April 2022 without any orders from the competent authority.