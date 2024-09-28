Amid concerns about the dismantling of the Gurdwara in Meghalaya's Harijan Colony, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang informed that the state government is planning to allot land adjacent to the locality for the relocation of 342 families.

Speaking to reporters, Wahlang stated that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is likely to meet Union Defence Minister to discuss the allocation of land. This comes after officials of the committee expressed disapproval of the demolition of the Gurudwara, requesting alternative solutions.



Furthermore, he reiterated that the state government will not dismantle the Gurudwara if the Centre allocates land adjacent to the Harijan colony for relocation.

Earlier, members of the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) met with Wahlang on September 25, expressing confidence that the matter would be resolved soon.

To reach a solution, the Meghalaya Chief Secretary has been directed to submit a report outlining the outcome of the meeting so that the government can make a decision on the final blueprint for the relocation.

According to media reports, Jagmohan Singh, an activist of SGPC termed the meeting "constructive" and expressed hope over a solution to the matter.