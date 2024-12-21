The long-pending border talks between Meghalaya and Assam have been postponed for nearly two years, with the second phase, aimed at resolving differences in six areas, yet to take place.

The second phase of border talks aim to resolve issues in six areas - Langpih, Borduar, Deshdoomreah, Block I-II, Psiar-Khanduli, and Nongwah-Mawtamur (Garbhanga).

Speaking on the matter, Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh informed that the talks have witnessed a delay due to a lack of positive response by the Assam counterpart, as per media reports.

Lyngdoh stated that the DC of the West Khasi Hills district held talks with the counterpart of the neighbouring state, however, the state is yet to receive a positive feedback.

Earlier this week, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar stated that a regional committee for the West Jaintia Hills district will submit a report on issues related to the Assam-Meghalaya border within two months.

The report will focus on villages in the Block-I area. After its submission, the state government will review it and initiate discussions with its Assam counterpart.

Speaking to reporters, the minister mentioned that the government has been instructed to complete the report within a month or two.