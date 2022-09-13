The Meghalaya assembly on Monday rejected the Regulation of Gaming (Repealing) Bill, 2022 via a voice vote, introduced by the lone Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) legislator from North Shillong Adelbert Nongrum.

Nongrum, who also backs the NPP-led government, claimed that he introduced the bill in response to the growing disapproval of the operation of casinos and other legalised forms of gambling in the state that has been voiced by social organisations, church bodies, traditional institutions, and private citizens.

"The No's have it, the motion is not carried and leave to introduce the Bill is not granted. The Bill is therefore rejected by the House," Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh said after the Bill was put to vote.

When Nongrum expressed unhappiness about the decision, Lyngdoh said, "I have taken the sense of the House and during this, the Bill is not granted. Therefore, the Bill is rejected by the House."

"You may bring again on this issue in different forms. As of now, the Bill is rejected by the House," he suggested to the member,

Earlier, while moving to introduce the Bill, Nongrum said the Bill was to acknowledge and respect the moral sentiments of the people of the state, to ensure that the Meghalaya Prevention of Gambling Act, 1970 is not diluted and to repeal the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2020.

He said there is a need to weigh the intention of the state government to raise revenue in the wake of opposition from several quarters against the move to open casino in the state.