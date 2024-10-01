After the Meghalaya government met with the 16th Finance Commission, the three Meghalaya Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) of the state submitted a proposal of Rs 8877.51 crore to the commission.

The ADCs, comprising the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) submitted a joint memorandum to the 16th Finance Commission for a period of next five years.

Of the total Rs 8877.51 crore sought, Rs 5042.30 crore has been proposed by the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has urged Rs 2,641.54 crore and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) Rs 1,019.60 crore.

Moreover, the ADCs have also proposed a contingency charge of 2 per cent which sums up to Rs 174.07 crore.

The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of KHADC, Pyniaid Sing Syiem informed that the ADCs requested the commission for more untied grants from the next fiscal year which would give way to developmental activities as well as clearing issues pertaining to non-payment of salaries in future.

Meanwhile, the allocation of funding has been sought from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), North Eastern Council (NEC), or the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

The Meghalaya government, on September 30 met with the 16th Finance Commission, presenting a comprehensive overview of the current status and the multifaceted challenges faced by the state.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stressed the need to transform Meghalaya into an exemplary state, with assistance from the commission.