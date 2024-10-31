To combat illegal coal mining activities in Meghalaya, the B K Katakey Committee has presented its 25th interim report to the Meghalaya High Court, recommending the sealing of entrances to illegal coal mines using explosives. This measure aims to prevent the reactivation of these mines, which pose environmental and safety hazards to the region.

The committee's report emphasizes the need for technical and logistical support to effectively execute the sealing process. Additionally, it calls for regular aerial surveys of areas identified as having illegal coal mining operations to monitor activities and ensure compliance with the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act). These surveys are crucial for identifying illegal mining activities and enabling timely interventions.

The committee has urged the Mining and Geology Department of the Government of Meghalaya to convene a meeting with the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) to explore the possibilities of conducting these aerial surveys. The urgency of the situation was highlighted during a public interest litigation (PIL) hearing on October 28, where the bench, led by Justice H S Thangkhiew and Justice W Diengdoh, acknowledged the necessity of documenting imagery of coal-bearing areas to track illegal mining operations effectively.

According to the report, numerous abandoned coal mines exist within the state, some of which could be reactivated with relative ease. The court's directive for sealing these mines underlines the administration's commitment to enforcing stricter regulations in the mining sector and safeguarding Meghalaya's ecological balance.

The matter is set to be revisited by the court on December 2, when further discussions regarding the implementation of the committee's recommendations will take place.

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