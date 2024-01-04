Meghalaya has been honoured with the second runner-up position at the prestigious One District One Product (ODOP) Awards for the year 2023.

This accolade was presented in recognition of the state's unwavering commitment to the ODOP initiative, which is part of the central government's vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, aimed at fostering balanced regional development and promoting unique products from each district on a national and international scale.

The award ceremony took place in New Delhi and was inaugurated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Meghalaya's achievement was announced by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who highlighted the state's strategic initiatives that contributed to this success.



Also Read: Meghalaya: HNLC decides to withdraw from peace talks with Centre, demands removal of ban on organisation

These initiatives include mission mode programmes, the creation of unique brands, Geographic Indication (GI) tagging, and robust marketing strategies, all of which have enabled local products to compete globally.

Commissioner and Secretary of the Government of Meghalaya, Vijay Kumar D, accepted the award on behalf of the state, expressing that it serves as motivation for farmers and skilled artisans.

The recognition underscores the hard work and resilience of the people of Meghalaya and their efforts in building agri-value chains, ensuring quality assurance, and fostering global collaborations.

The state government has actively supported the ODOP scheme by raising awareness, improving production and sales infrastructure, implementing specific registration processes, and introducing new technologies.

Notably, Meghalaya has successfully exported Khasi Mandarin to Dubai, demonstrating its ability to establish valuable market connections.

This honour reflects the state's dedication to innovation, quality, and collaboration, positioning its unique products for domestic and international markets, and contributing to the overarching goal of self-reliance in India.