All India Congress Committee (AICC) media coordinator Bobbeeta Sharma on January 19 said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will swallow NPP soon.

Sharma along with Matthew Anthony while speaking to media persons on January 19 said that the saffron party penetrated Assam by riding piggyback on the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and almost swallowed it later.

''The National People's Party (NPP) will have a similar fate,'' both the leader added.

Besides this, Congress also questioned BJP's silence on the corruption in the MDA Government and slammed it for working against minorities.

Anthony further alleged that BJP does not respect regionalism and the regional constituents of the MDA have fallen in line with the BJP out of fear and not love.

'' If you refused to fall in line with them (BJP), then the CID and ED will be knocking at your doors the next day and this is why the regional parties feel threatened,'' he added.

On the other hand, Sharma asserted that BJP state president Earnest Mawrie had called the MDA corrupt but did not show earnestness in following up on the graft charges.

''The BJP didn't carry out any investigation apart from talking about corruption,'' she added.

Both Anthony and Sharma opined that Meghalaya needs young policymakers and because of this, the party is fielding young and fresh faces.

Meanwhile, Earnest Mawrie has claimed that the saffron party is all set to contest the upcoming state election and is likely to field candidates in all 60 seats.

However, as per the state president, the possibility of winning the seats is very marginal, and is said to win only 10-15 seats.

"These 10 to 15 seats are project seats ....and the winning possibility is high in these seats", said Mawrie while speaking to reporters in the city on January 19.

Mawrie further said that the party expects to win more seats but they have to be in line with the in-house survey conducted by the party, in which the winning possibility doesn't favour the party in winning more than 10 to 15 seats.

Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared February 27 as the date of the poll and March 2 for counting.

The notification for the elections will be issued on January 31.

Also read: Meghalaya BJP to win only in 10 to 15 seats in assembly election: State president