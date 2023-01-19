Meghalaya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to contest the upcoming state election and is likely to field candidates in all 60 seats.

However, as per the state president, the possibility of winning the seats is very marginal and is said to win only 10-15 seats.

"These 10 to 15 seats are project seats ....and the winning possibility is high in these seats", said Mawrie while speaking to reporters in the city on January 19.

Mawrie said that the party expects to win more seats but they have to be in line with the in-house survey conducted by the party, in which the winning possibility doesn't favour the party in winning more than 10 to 15 seats.

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"We will not just go for a press report or a piece of paper, we are working on the ground so whatever report we have tabled to the central committee meeting, that is the fact", said Mawrie.

On the other hand, the Election Commission's announcement of the Meghalaya Assembly poll on February 27 has been welcomed by most political parties in the state, barring the BJP.

Meghalaya BJP, however, discountenanced at the long time span between the announcement of the date and the holding of the election and said it will give "ample oppurtunity to major parties to influence voters".

The EC has declared February 27 as the date of the poll and March 2 for counting. The notification for the elections will be issued on January 31.

“We are upset that the election will be held almost a month and a half later. This will give ample opportunity to the ruling alliance parties to influence the voters," state BJP president Ernest Mawrie told the media.

The BJP is prepared to contest the poll and so far candidates from over 40 seats have approached the party for tickets, Mawrie claimed.

BJP is a part of the NPP-led ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance and has not entered any prepoll understanding with any political party.