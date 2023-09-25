The national president of the BJP, JP Nadda on Monday appointed Rikman Momin as the new state president of the BJP.

The outgoing BJP state president Ernest Mawrie confirmed the development and said the central leadership of the party has already informed him about it.



Also Read: Nagaland BJP appoints Benjamin Yepthomi as new state president, replaces Temjen Imna Along

On the otherhand, BJP National President JP Nadda has appointed Benjamin Yepthomi as the new state president of Nagaland, BJP.

This appointment comes into immediate effect.

It is to be mentioned here that Benjamin Yepthomi was earlier the vice president of Nagaland state BJP and former state president of BJYM Nagaland for 2 consecutive terms.