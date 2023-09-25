BJP National President JP Nadda has appointed Benjamin Yepthomi as the new state president of Nagaland, BJP.

This appointment comes into immediate effect.

It is to be mentioned here that Benjamin Yepthomi was earlier the vice president of Nagaland state BJP and former state president of BJYM Nagaland for 2 consecutive terms.



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Temjen Imna Along (born 25 November 1980) is an Indian politician and the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party of Nagaland since 15 January 2020.

He is a Member of the Legislative Assembly in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly from Alongtaki constituency since 2018. He is also the Minister of Higher and Technical Education in the Fourth Neiphiu Rio ministry since 2018.