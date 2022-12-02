Ahead of the Meghalaya assembly elections, the state wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gone all guns at the chief minister Conrad Sangma led- MDA government.

In its latest attack post the Mukroh incident which claimed five lives, the BJP claimed that the state government has stopped all funds meant for PMAY beneficiaries in Garo Hills.

Speaking to the media, Meghalaya BJP VP Bernard Marak said that as per his sources, someone in the government has been stopping the PMAY funds as post the completion of these low-cost houses, the government is supposed to put the logo with PM Modi's picture and claimed that with the logo on the houses the people might be influenced towards the saffron party and impact the vote bank.

Earlier in the month of November, three MLAs tendered their resignation on November 28 in front of the Meghalaya Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh.

Notably, two National People's Party (NPP) MLAs - Benedic R Marak of Raksamgre Constituency, Ferlin A Sangma of Selsella Constituency and one All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MLA- Himalaya M Shangpliang of Mawsynram Constituency tendered their resignation.

The three will contest the upcoming 2023 election from the BJP ticket.

Also Read: Meghayala: BJP MDC Bernard Marak from Tura claims to be a threat to people in power

It may be mentioned that Himalaya M Shangpliang has recently quit the Congress to jump ship to the AITC with Dr Mukul Sangma.

Bernard N Marak was released after spending more than three months in jail in connection with a sex racket in Meghalaya.

Bernard was released on the orders of the Meghalaya High Court after securing bail in all cases registered against him by Tura police.

He said that he bore no ill feelings against anyone and would continue on the path of bringing a change for the people of Meghalaya.

“I am a candidate of the BJP for South Tura and I will contest from there to bring a change for my people,” stated Bernard Marak as he prepares to take on Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma from that seat.

On allegations that the government tried to keep him incarcerated inside the prison to stave off any possible threat to the position of the chief minister, Bernard Marak replied, “whether it was politics or otherwise, people will judge for themselves.”

"Everybody knows, I don't want to name, but whoever is in the government, whoever is scared that they may be ousted in the next elections are the people behind this," he added.

