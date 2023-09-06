Meghalaya BJP President Ernest Mawrie alleged that it was the former MLA, HM Shangpliang, who was practising nepotism by requesting the party to appoint his brother in Mawsynram Mandal.

On Wednesday morning, Shangpliang tendered his resignation from the Saffron Party, accusing nepotism under the leadership of Ernest Mawrie.



Also Read: Meghalaya: Former BJP MLA HM Shangpliang resigns from party, likely to join NPP

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mawrie denied any internal conflict. He stated that, as the President of the BJP Meghalaya, he cannot make decisions independently and follows the directives of the central leadership on policy matters.

Mawrie also revealed that the former Mawsynram MLA had approached him about contesting the Lok Sabha Elections in 2024 and had imposed a condition on Mawrie, requiring him to call on the alliance partners and request them to put up a common candidate.