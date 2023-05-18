The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will likely name Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang as party candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha election Shillong seat.

However, no official confirmation has been made from the saffron party.

BJP Meghalaya president, Ernest Mawrie has informed that even though there are other names that have been proposed but Shangpliang stands out among the most preferred name for the post.

Mawrie further informed that party members are advised to not make any announcements without party permission.

Additionally, Mawrie said that the BJP will continue to be part of the MDA-II coalition government for its full tenure.

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