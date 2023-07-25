BJP State President Ernest Mawrie on July 25 has strongly condemned the incident at Tura and stated that the Meghalaya State BJP does not endorse any form of violent protest and neither had the party issued any directive to its Mahila Morcha to participate in any such protest.

BJP president Mawrie stated that the disciplinary committee of the party will be assigned to submit a report against those involved within 15 days' time.

“The attack at the CM Office is highly condemnable and BJP wants all those involved to be arrested immediately”, said Mawrie in a statement.



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The party shall take a report from its District Office and thereafter initiate action against those who are involved in such crimes, he added.

Mawrie said that the BJP Party since its inception has never patronized any form of violent protest.

“BJP is very much a part of the goverment and any decision in favour of the public taken by the Government shall be stood by. If there is any demand by any group, then the whole city's functioning should not be affected”, said Mawrie.

Mawrie further stated that such practices only affect the tourism sector.