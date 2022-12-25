Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Pynthorumkhah Alexander Laloo Hek has raised questions over the source of the National People's Party's (NPP) income after reports that came to public domain claiming that hefty sums of money were offered to political leaders to join the former.

Speaking over the matter, Hek accused NPP of playing 'money politics' in Meghalaya and questioned how NPP can spend a such large amount of money on elections.

''We want to know from which state the money is coming from for the NPP candidates,'' he told media persons.

He further reminded that Meghalaya is a revenue deficit state and the state government is facing difficulty in paying salaries to government workers.

Hek further asked NPP not to misuse the government machinery in the name of the FOCUS Scheme.

''We are getting an amount under the FOCUS scheme as a loan and who will be responsible when we will be in huge debt tomorrow? The state cannot bear the pressure of loans for a few people who are enjoying the FOCUS scheme.

Recently, a few days ago, People's Democratic Front (PDF) MLA from Mawkeynrew and Cabinet minister Banteidor Lyngdoh had claimed that he was offered Rs 5 crore to join them.

He said that he rejected the offer since he was firm on his decision to remain with the PDF and contest the upcoming 2023 Assembly polls from the party.

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