BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister, AL Hek said when any anti-social elements happened, a particular political party should not be blamed, while he responds to the Tura mob incident in which Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was attacked while having a meeting with the NGOs on several issues concerning Garo Hills on July 24.

"If any anti-social elements happened we cannot blame any particular political party nor organisations, these kind happens everywhere, so how can we blame anybody...it cannot blame one side", said Hek.

"Political parties do not give such instructions but it is in the individual capacity to do such things", added the Minister.

Reacting to the reports that show BJP vice president Bernard Marak's name is in the FIR, Hek said, "Even if he (Marak) is the president or the vice president when he is arrested we cannot blame the party but it is in his individual capacity", added Hek.



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Hek said he cannot agree with the fact that political parties are being blamed for the incident at Tura.

"There is nowhere for this to be termed as a political attack..as, the party will not send anyone to do this. TMC Mamata Banerjee will not send, JP Nanda of BJP will not send nor Conrad Sangma the present of NPP will not send. Nobody will send, no political parties should be blamed", added Hek.

He added that an individual who takes the law in their hand, cannot blame their parents, the organisation they affiliated too or the political party they are a part of.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Home (Police), Prestone Tynsong said that the Tura mob attack incident is a ‘political plan’ since many arrested accused are members of some political parties.

However, CM Conrad said that arrests will be made strictly based on evidence. Whereas, the DGP of Meghalaya Dr LR Bishnoi has termed the incident as "pre-planned" to cause bodily harm to the Chief Minister.

At least 48 people, including seven women, have been arrested in connection with the attack on the CMO, in the police statement the arrested were shown to be a part of particular political parties.

TMC youth leader Richard Marak was also arrested alleging to be one of the main conspirators for the mob attack.