Ernest Mawrie, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), praised Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma's efforts to resolve the interstate boundary dispute with Assam, which he claimed previous governments had failed to resolve.

Speaking to media persons, BJP president Mawrie said, “Our Chief Minister has shown keen interest and taken up the issue with Assam. within a short span of time, disputes in six of the 12 areas of differences with Assam have been settled - though in small areas, there are still some disputes which need to be looked at.”



He stated that Assam and Meghalaya's leadership is working toward a long-term solution and that disputes in 60 per cent of the border regions have been resolved.

“And I hope that by this year, Assam and Meghalaya will be able to resolve issues in 100 per cent of the disputed areas,” he said.



Mawrie praised the strong political will of all chief ministers in the North East to resolve their respective interstate boundary issues, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that development of the North East is not possible without the resolution of disputes between states.

He expressed that for a quiet and prosperous North East, the middle, under the authority of PM Modi, has consented to a few arrangements to end extremism and bring peace and harmony to the region.

“I, on behalf of BJP Meghalaya Pradesh express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the state government for bringing HNLC to peace talks,” he said.



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