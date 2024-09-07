The Meghalaya State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered the body of a 10-year-old boy on September 7, who had gone missing and was suspected to have drowned in the Umiam River near Nonglum Mawiong village in Ri Bhoi district.

The rescue operation was initiated after the Ri Bhoi police requested assistance from the East Khasi Hills district authority late last night. The SDRF team, led by Inspector Transly Tynsong, commenced the search at 10:30 AM today.

Within just 15 minutes, the team located and recovered the body of the boy, identified as Biki Makri, son of Jantilin Makri from Nonglum Mawiong village.

The body has been handed over to the police and the boy’s family for further proceedings.

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