Ahead of the state assembly election, one unclaimed suitcase on the roadside near Anjalee Petrol Pump, Shillong created a bomb scare on January 13 at around 3:30 PM.

On receiving the information, Meghalaya Police along with the Bomb Squad swiftly rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area and diverted the traffic near the petrol pump at Anjalee.

However, no explosive was detected but on opened only to find some old and used clothes.

On the other hand, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed that the two children who have gone missing since January 10 in the Mawbah house fire incident have passed away.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Bodies of two missing children in Mawbah fire incident recovered, informs CM Conrad Sangma

“The MLA has approached the Deputy Commissioner, so definitely from my side, I will be looking into the entire thing and as per procedures and norms that are there”, said Chief Minister.

“…it is a very tragic incident as two children have passed away and therefore it is a very deep lost for them so definitely the government will support in every possible way”, he added.

Notably, In a heart-rending incident, two children reportedly went missing after a massive fire gutted 5-6 houses at a locality in Mawbah on January 10.

The fire was caused due to short circuit, according to the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Raghavendra Kumar MG, who along with his team had rushed to the spot.

The makeshift wooden houses were built above a building, which made it visible from many locations, especially in Mawprem.