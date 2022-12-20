Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on December 20 said that the Border Outpost (BoP) will be set up in Mukroh and not in Barato.

“The BoP has been sanctioned now and people have been sent in fact in Mukroh already, about 30 people were posted a platoon was posted there and now that has been regularized, so which means now it's a permanent post”, he said while speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting in Shillong.

Sangma further informed that constant communication happened at the Chief Minister’s level over the situation at Mukroh village.

“I have had multiple discussions with the Chief Minister of Assam in the last two days and we are also we are also going to have more discussions in the next coming days also”, said Chief Minister Conrad on Tuesday after the Cabinet Meeting.

The situation arises after the locals from Mukroh reported that the Assam Forest Beat House situated with the jurisdiction of Meghalaya, which was burned down by the locals after the incident on November 22 has been reportedly reconstructed by the Assam counterparts.

“I'll take a review of the situation, and if there is anything to be done that definitely will take necessary action”, Sangma added.

“…anything within the jurisdiction of Meghalaya if this has been done by anybody, any other government or any other autonomous body that will not be allowed, if it is done within the jurisdiction of Meghalaya…this will not be allowed”, he said.

On asked if there is any politics involved by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council (KAADC), the Chief Minister refuses to make any comment on this stating that whatever factors and situations lead to this situation, if proper communication and coordination are done with all the agencies then incident like these can be minimized or completely eliminate.

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