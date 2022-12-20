The Meghalaya government on December 20 approved an amendment to the state Minor Mineral Reclamation Fund Management Guidelines 2022.

Under this agencies eligible to implement the funds were enhanced with the addition of the Biodiversity Board.

Directed by the Hon’ble High Court of Meghalaya, a Reclamation Fund was started in 2014 to rectify the damages caused to forests and the environment as a result of mining activities Cabinet approved the Meghalaya Minor Minerals Reclamation Fund Management Guidelines 2022.

The funds were collected, but the criteria for how to use them were not framed and were in the process of being established.

Later, the framing was completed and was submitted to the Cabinet for approval and later it got approval from the same.

''Following that, the funds would be used through a governing body and an executive committee," the Chief Minister had stated in April this year after a cabinet meeting.

Besides this, the cabinet also approved an amendment to the Meghalaya Building Amendment bylaws 2022.

The cabinet also decided to issue notification for the Meghalaya Professions Trades Callings and Employment Taxation Rules.

On December 13, in a set of crucial decisions undertaken by the Meghalaya government in a cabinet meeting, the government approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Health Service Rules to include the State Medical Service Recruitment Board in the rules so that the MMSRB can function and conduct necessary exams and recruitment for vacancies in doctor's posts in the state.

Additionally, the government has approved as well as sanctioned of 12 new people's colleges in the state.

The cabinet decided to change Captain Williamson Sangma Technical University to a state university following which colleges within the state will have the opportunity to be affiliated with the new State University.

The state cabinet had also approved the sanctioned posts for Shillong Government College of Engineering and the College of Architecture and Urban Planning Tura in order for the first academic session to start by July, next year.

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