The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya apprehended 13 Bangladeshi smugglers, thwarting a smuggling attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the East Khasi Hills district.

Acting on specific intelligence, the security personnel launched a special operation leading to the seizure of sugar consignment and contraband worth over Rs 10 lakh. The troops also seized a motorcycle.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, troops of the BSF, in collaboration with the Meghalaya Police, thwarted a smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh border, seizing cattle, apples, and other contraband valued at Rs 31.13 lakh in East Khasi Hills (EKH) and West Jaintia Hills (WJH) districts.

The security forces in Meghalaya have time and again, reiterated commitment to curbing smuggling and safeguarding the border, emphasising their role in maintaining the nation’s security and integrity.