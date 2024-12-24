The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian nationals (touts) in East Khasi Hills district.

Acting on specific input, vigilant troops of the 4th Battalion of BSF intercepted and apprehended the five individuals while they were attempting to illegally cross into Bangladesh.

The apprehended individuals have been handed over to the Pynursla police station.

The security forces in Meghalaya have time and again, reiterated commitment to curbing smuggling and safeguarding the border, emphasising their role in maintaining the nation’s security and integrity.

Earlier, the security personnel apprehended 13 Bangladeshi smugglers, thwarting a smuggling attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the East Khasi Hills district.

Acting on specific intelligence, the security personnel launched a special operation leading to the seizure of sugar consignment and contraband worth over Rs 10 lakh. The troops also seized a motorcycle.