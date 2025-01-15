The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya apprehended a man allegedly involved in the illegal wildlife trade after ivory/elephant tusks were recovered from his possession.

In a statement, the BSF PRO said, "The individual was found in possession of ivory/elephant tusks, which were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh."

Public Relations Officer (PRO) BSF Meghalaya said, "On 12th January 2025, acting on specific intelligence, the vigilant troops of the 1st Battalion, BSF Meghalaya, successfully apprehended an Indian national involved in illegal wildlife trade."

"The seized items have been handed over to the District Forest Office, Baghmara, for further legal action and investigation," the PRO added.

The BSF remains committed to strengthening its efforts in curbing wildlife trafficking and cross-border smuggling in the region. The BSF continues to be resolute in its mission to safeguard India's borders and combat illegal activities, including infiltration and smuggling, the PRO added.

Earlier, on January 12, the BSF Meghalaya detained four Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian touts near the international border in East Khasi Hills.

Acting on specific intelligence, troops from the 4 Battalion intercepted the group as they attempted illegal entry into India, according to a statement from the BSF’s Public Relations Officer.