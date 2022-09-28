The Border Security Force (BSF), as part of its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, on September 28, 2022 organized a BSF Jazz & Brass band display at Holy Cross School, Umkiang in East Jaintia Hills District, Meghalaya.

During the event, the Brass and Jazz band of BSF Meghalaya presented a colorful musical program.

Around 300 bordering people of school children, teachers, eminent personalities and general public from nearby bordering villages attended the presentation.

The BSF Band enthralled the audience by performing many popular patriotic tunes. The gathering appreciated the BSF for arranging such a grand program and said that more of such events should be organized in the future. The shows also instilled the feeling of patriotism into the youths and general public residing in border areas.

The Border Security Force Camel Band is the mounted band of Border Security Force of India.

One of the two recognised military bands in the BSF is the camel band, which has 36 members.