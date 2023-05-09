The Border Security Force (BSF) checkpoint shed at Lyngkhat under Pynursla Sub Division was set on fire and pelted with stones late on Monday evening, May 8.

This occurred after the rally organised by the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) on Monday to protest the brutal killing of Roning Nongkynrih.

As of now, no arrests have been made on the incident.

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32-year-old Nongkynrih was allegedly shot dead by BSF personnel at Mawshun village in East Khasi Hills district on Friday night around 11 pm.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said the government has sought a full report into the alleged killing of the man by BSF personnel.