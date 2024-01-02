Border Security Force (BSF) said that it has handed over a Bangladeshi national to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) who earlier had inadvertently crossed the International border.

BSF Meghalaya said that Bangladeshi National had entered territory in the area of South Garo Hills on June 10.

The official media handle of BSF Meghalaya took to Twitter and said, "As a goodwill gesture, 43 Batallion BSF Meghalaya handed over a Bangladeshi national of unsound mind to Border Guard Bangladesh who inadvertently crossed International boundary and entered Indian territory in the area of South Garo Hills on June 10, 2023.”

Earlier on May 13, the Border Security Force (BSF) of Meghalaya apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals who entered India illegally through the International Border.



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BSF said that the duo had come into the country with the intention of robbery.

The BGB, a paramilitary force, is tasked with safeguarding Bangladesh's borders, which span over 4,427 kilometres alongside India and Myanmar.

Known previously as the Bangladesh Rifles (BDR), the BGB plays a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of Bangladesh's international boundaries.

Similarly, the BSF is India's border-guarding organization, responsible for securing its borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The peaceful exchange of the Bangladeshi nationals between the BSF and BGB reflects the protocols and understanding established between the two forces to handle such border-related incidents.