Continuing its crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, Meghalaya Police began the new year with a triumphant catch by seizing heroin worth Rs 6 crore at Khliehriat.

Vigilant team of East Jaintia Hills Police on December 31 arrested one hardcore interstate drug trafficker along with a swift desire care following a search operation.

Lauding the efforts of Meghalaya Police, CM Conrad Sangma took to X and wrote, "Kudos to @lrbishnoiips and the entire @MeghalayaPolice for a triumphant start to 2024! Their remarkable effort led to the seizure of Heroin worth Rs. 6 Crores at Khliehriat under @ejhpolice from a hardcore interstate drug trafficker along with a swift desire car.Further investigation is on".

Sangma further added, "As we embark on this new year, our steadfast determination against drugs remains unshaken. Let's forge ahead unitedly to realize the vision of a #DrugsFreeMeghalaya"

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