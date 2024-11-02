In a joint operation on 1st November 2024, BSF Meghalaya and local police successfully apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding illegal crossings in East Khasi Hills District, the 4th Battalion BSF swiftly alerted Pynursla Police Station.

The operation was conducted by BSF troops from the 4th Battalion, along with local police from Pynursla Police Station, who jointly intercepted a Wagon R vehicle (Registration No. ML-05 AC 1946) on NH 40 near Pynursla.



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During the vehicle search, two Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian taxi driver, suspected of facilitating the crossing, were apprehended, and the vehicle was seized.

This successful operation underscores the unwavering commitment of BSF and local police in securing the international border and preventing unauthorised entries.

The apprehended individuals and the vehicle have been handed over to the concerned police station for further investigation and necessary action.