The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya busted a smuggling attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh border and seized contraband worth Rs 28 lakh. One Indian national was also apprehended.

Acting on specific intelligence, the vigilant troops of the BSF seized a huge contraband of items, including zeera, which was being transported in four mini trucks in the East Khasi Hills district.

The operation underscores the dedication of BSF personnel in safeguarding the border and curbing illegal activities.

Their swift action prevented the smuggling of goods and ensured enhanced security of the region.

Earlier last week, the Meghalaya BSF busted a smuggling attempt, seizing contraband worth over Rs 4.5 lakh, including sugar, garlic, blankets, liquor and betel nut.

The operation is a testament to the relentless efforts of the security force and shows the commitment of the security personnel to prevent unlawful crossings to ensure border security.