The 193rd Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya has apprehended five Indian nationals and seized vehicles loaded with edible items worth approximately Rs 43 lakh at East Khasi Hills district's Ranikor-Dangar T-junction.

Acting on specific input, the personnel intercepted a truck and a bus which was travelling from Shillong towards the border area.

In a release stated by the BSF, it was informed that the drivers failed to provide valid documents related to the vehicles and the loaded items when the personnel inquired.

Subsequently, the five apprehended Indian nationals, along with the vehicles and seized items, were handed over to the Dangar Police Outpost, the release stated further.

The seizures reflect ongoing efforts by the BSF to curb illegal smuggling activities, particularly in areas like the East Khasi Hills, which share a porous border with Bangladesh.

Earlier, the 193rd Battalion of the Meghalaya BSF successfully seized a large quantity of eatable items and Nasiruddin Biri (a type of bidi or local cigarette) worth over Rs 13,37,280 lakh from the international border in the East Khasi Hills district.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops carried out an operation to intercept these goods, which were reportedly being smuggled into Bangladesh.