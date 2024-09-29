The 193rd Battalion of the Meghalaya Border Security Force (BSF) successfully seized a large quantity of eatable items and Nasiruddin Biri (a type of bidi or local cigarette) worth over Rs 13,37,280 lakh from the international border in the East Khasi Hills district.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops carried out an operation to intercept these goods, which were reportedly being smuggled into Bangladesh.

The seizure reflects ongoing efforts by the BSF to curb cross-border smuggling activities, particularly in areas like the East Khasi Hills, which share a porous border with Bangladesh.

Investigations into the smuggling network and the individuals involved are currently underway, with authorities expecting more details to emerge in due course.

This action showcases the BSF’s vigilance and its commitment to maintaining security and curbing illegal activities along India's borders.

Earlier, the Meghalaya police apprehended 10 Bangladeshi nationals in South West Garo Hills district, who were coming from the direction of Purakhasia in an auto rickshaw.

The police sprung into action after receiving specific information from the 50 Battalion Border Security Force (BSF), apprehending the infiltrators.